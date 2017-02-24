Door closes on Obama administration’s open data efforts

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections Pause

1:35 La La Land

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures