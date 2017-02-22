State Patrol can sell or trade confiscated guns. Now it wants a third option.

1:57 NASA: 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life Pause

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law