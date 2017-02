Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 18, 2017: The Southern White House and fixing a ‘MESS’

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham