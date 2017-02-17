Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American People’ in 13th ‘fake news’ tweet this month

President Donald Trump took his frustration with the American media to a new level Friday afternoon, accusing several media outlets of being “the enemy of the American People.”
Trump tweeted a similar message at 4:32 p.m., then deleted it. Many people created a screen grab of the tweet.
Deleted @realDonaldTrump tweet calling the media the enemy of the American people pic.twitter.com/CvSlwM4Z7e— Matt Grimson (@MattGrimson) February 17, 2017
But Trump reposted the tweet – with additional media outlets mentioned and the word “SICK!” eliminated — at 4:48 p.m. Trump mentioned The New York Times and four television networks – CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC — in his second tweet.
Since Feb. 3, Trump has tweeted 13 times using “fake news” or “fake media.”
Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017
FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
