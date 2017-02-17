Call for tougher gun laws shot down in Legislature

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them"

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great