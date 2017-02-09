Politics & Government

February 9, 2017 4:59 PM

Senate Democrats praise appeals court decision, urge Trump to reconsider strategy

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump and U.S. Senators, mostly Democrats, quickly weighed in on social media after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision to keep an order in place blocking Trump’s controversial travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump promised another day in court, likely the Supreme Court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, urged Trump to abandon his proposal.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, wrote that he hoped the ruling would begin to “restore some of the damage he’s done to our nation’s reputation around the world.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, called the decision “a victory for freedom of religion.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, noted that the “fight is not over.”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, urged Trump to “work on commonsense ways to increase security.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, told Trump to “let it go.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to Trump, trolled Trump by pointing out the score of the judges’ ruling.

