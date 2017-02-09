Senate Democrats praise appeals court decision, urge Trump to reconsider strategy

0:16 Watch this guy ski jump off Taylor Dock in Bellingham Pause

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden