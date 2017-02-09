White House says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

Rep. Nicole Macri (D-43rd), who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act (HB 1570), encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. Sen. Rebecca Saldana (D-37th) also spoke in support. The rally was opened by members of the Chief Seattle Club Drummers playing "The AIM Song," an intertribal composition associated with the American Indian Movement organization.