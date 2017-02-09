White House says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Sen. John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.
Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

President Trump said that he would like to "speed" up the renegotiation process for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) during meeting with senators at the White House this week. Changes to the trade deal could prove costly to U.S. energy companies and farmers, experts say.

Capitol rally for affordable housing draws several hundred

Rep. Nicole Macri (D-43rd), who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act (HB 1570), encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. Sen. Rebecca Saldana (D-37th) also spoke in support. The rally was opened by members of the Chief Seattle Club Drummers playing "The AIM Song," an intertribal composition associated with the American Indian Movement organization.

Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office. The helicopter flew to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Obama planned to address staff and supporters before he and his wife fly to California for a vacation.

