Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was unable to finish her debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the Senate found that she violated Senate Rule XIX. The rule says, among other things, "no Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute another Senator or other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator." The rule was enacted after a 1902 fistfight on the Senate floor.
C-SPAN

Politics & Government

Capitol rally for affordable housing draws several hundred

Rep. Nicole Macri (D-43rd), who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act (HB 1570), encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. Sen. Rebecca Saldana (D-37th) also spoke in support. The rally was opened by members of the Chief Seattle Club Drummers playing "The AIM Song," an intertribal composition associated with the American Indian Movement organization.

Politics & Government

Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office. The helicopter flew to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Obama planned to address staff and supporters before he and his wife fly to California for a vacation.

