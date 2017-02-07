Warren sanctioned for impugning Sessions during attorney general debate in Senate

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting Pause

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial