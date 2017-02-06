Governors ready wish list of 300 infrastructure projects for Trump administration

The nation’s governors will submit a list of more than 300 infrastructure projects to President Donald Trump’s administration this week, aiming to share billions he’s urging for nationwide construction projects.
The requests by governors from at least 44 states are in addition to a preliminary list of 50 infrastructure projects obtained by McClatchy last month.
Among them: A $65 million proposal to widen Interstate 10 across Louisiana to Texas, a $2 billion plan to reconstruct 200 miles of Interstate 70 in Missouri and a $7 billion light rail expansion in Washington state.
It’s unclear when the administration will announce which projects it will promote, or when. The White House and members of the Trump transition team, which originally sought the project lists, did not respond to requests for comment.
What is clear is that the Trump team wanted help compiling the list. Members of the transition team asked the National Governors Association to provide examples of priority infrastructure projects from the states, according to a Dec. 16 letter from the association to state officials.
The letter said the initial investment in these projects for 2017 would be $150 billion and the Trump team would scrutinize the projects through a bipartisan commission. That panel has not yet been named.
States’ participation in the “information-gathering” process is voluntary and not binding, the letter said.
Here are some of the latest projects requested by state officials.
Kansas
▪ Phase Two of John Redmond Reservoir dredging: $17 million
▪ Streambank Stabilization projects above federal reservoirs: $5.5 million
▪ I-235 in Sedgwick County: $91.4 million
▪ Lewis & Clark Viaduct on I-70 at the Missouri border: $63.7 million
▪ I-70 in Thomas and Gove counties: $121.7 million
Missouri
▪ Reconstruction of 200 miles of I-70 from the Kansas City suburb of Independence eastward to Lake St. Louis: $2 billion to $4 billion
Idaho
▪ Increase capacity of U.S. 95 to accommodate present and future traffic demand and to improve safety: $300 million
▪ Realign U.S. 95 to eliminate three of the highest-accident locations in the region: $50 million
▪ Improve I-84 from Nampa to Caldwell to add capacity and accommodate increased traffic: $330 million
▪ Increase capacity of U.S. 20/26 Chinden from Boise to Caldwell: $200 million
▪ The new alignment extends S.H. 16 South from the new bridge to intersect with I-84 between Nampa and Meridian: $380 million
▪ Construction of U.S. 93 Alt to provide a new Snake River Crossing connecting Twin Falls and Jerome counties: $200 million
▪ Improve outdated U.S. 30 through Lava Hot Springs to safely accommodate current and projected traffic: 200 million
▪ Improve two interchanges, adding lanes on I-15 and U.S. 20, and add another river crossing in Idaho Falls: $200 million
▪ Reconstructing and widening 30 miles of U.S. 20 between Idaho Falls and the Idaho National Laboratory from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway: $250 million
Florida
Gov. Rick Scott did not submit a list of project through the governors’ association, according to a spokeswoman, Jackie Schutz. Schutz said Scott had met with Trump administration officials and Congress on the need to invest in Florida seaports.
Washington state
▪ Replacement of bridges vulnerable to earthquakes, including I-5 Bridge in Vancouver and U.S. 2 Trestle in Everett: $4 billion
▪ Widening of I-405/S.R. 522: $450 million
▪ Safe drinking water projects: $149 million
▪ Major light rail expansion programs in the central Puget Sound region: $2.3 billion for Lynnwood Link, $1.9 billion Federal Way Link and $3.7 billion Redmond Link
▪ A package of electric-vehicle charging stations, incentives and grid upgrades to accelerate the electrification and modernization of Washington’s transportation system and reduce pollution: $2 billion
Patricia Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Steve Vockrodt and Bryan Lowry of The Kansas City Star, Bill Manny of the Idaho Statesman and Walker Orenstein of The News Tribune contributed to this report.
