Bill would require confirmation for college presidents

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require Senate confirmation of presidents of the state's four-year public colleges.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Michael Baumgartner, has a public hearing Tuesday before the Senate Higher Education Committee. Currently, presidents are hired by the board of regents or board of trustees and serve unless removed by the institution's board.
Under Senate bill 5584, the Senate would gain the same power over the public college presidential appointments as it currently has over gubernatorial appointees. If the college appointee is rejected by the Senate, that person may not be reappointed to the same position for at least a year.
Comments