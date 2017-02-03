A Colorado native, Neil Gorsuch would bring distinctive Western touch to Supreme Court

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2