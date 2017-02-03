Betsy DeVos inches closer to Senate confirmation

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop" Pause

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:17 Inauguration Day protests erupt across the country

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

1:57 Olympia Youth Rally turns to protest march