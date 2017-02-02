3rd congressional panel opens probe into Russia election meddling

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop" Pause

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne