February 1, 2017 7:57 PM

Today in Trump tweets: February 1, 2017

By Brian Murphy

President Donald Trump began his day on Twitter by jumping back into the debate over his immigration executive order that temporarily bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Call it what you want,” he tweeted at 7:50 a.m., “it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of the country.”

Trump was quiet on his personal Twitter account for most of the day.

His second tweet came at 10:06 p.m., hours after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced to the nation that the United States was placing Iran “on notice” after Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile.

Trump tweeted that Iran was “rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq.”

The president then tweeted about Australia, hours after a story came out claiming Trump badgered the Australian prime minister during a phone call that Trump then cut short.

Trump’s tweet complained about a deal that former President Barack Obama made with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for the United States to take 1,250 refugees. Trump called the refugees “illegal immigrants” in his tweet.

Australia has been a strong U.S. ally for decades, including fighting alongside the United States in the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq and the war on terror.

From the @POTUS account, there were three more solemn tweets, including one showing the swearing in of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

