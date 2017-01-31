As America weighs the fate of Trump’s court pick, Feinstein is the Democrat to watch

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:48 Thousands protest at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"