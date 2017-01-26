Langer disputes Trump's story about unfounded voter fraud

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto Pause

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare