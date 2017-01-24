Trump the schmoozer may be just the kind of president Congress wants

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades Pause

1:12 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first