Washington lawmaker takes job with Trump administration, leaving state Senate in 24-24 tie

A Washington state senator resigned Tuesday to take a job with President Donald Trump’s administration, leaving the Washington state Senate temporarily split 24-24 between Republicans and Democrats.
State Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, accepted a job Tuesday as a special assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, according to a news release.
Dansel’s work in Washington, D.C., will begin immediately, the news release said.
Dansel’s appointment came a day after news spread that another Washington state lawmaker, Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale, accepted a temporary position with the Environmental Protection Agency.
For now, Ericksen will be leading communications for the transition team at the EPA. Ericksen said he doesn’t plan to resign his Senate seat for the moment, and is not yet sure if he will get a permanent job within the administration, but is open to the idea.
Some Democratic lawmakers speculated Tuesday that state Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, was also a candidate for a job in the Trump administration. But in an interview, Baumgartner denied that he had just returned from Washington, D.C. and said he wasn’t interviewing for a federal job.
Dansel didn’t respond to messages from a reporter Tuesday.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said the current tie in the state Senate shouldn’t interrupt lawmakers’ current 105-day session to a significant degree. Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn and the majority floor leader, says he doesn’t plan to hold a floor session until after a replacement for Dansel is appointed.
Schoesler noted that past Republican vacancies in the Legislature have been filled within a week, and that other experienced lawmakers could step in to lead the Local Government Committee that Dansel chairs.
Schoesler, a wheat farmer, said Dansel’s appointment to the federal Department of Agriculture should be a boon for Washington state’s farming and tinder industries, ensuring the state’s concerns don’t get lost in the shuffle in Washington, D.C.
“As disappointed as I am to see a colleague leave — especially during session —I think it’s good for our state,” Schoesler said Tuesday.
Republican officials in Dansel’s East Washington district must produce a list of three nominees to fill his seat. County council members across several counties will then choose a replacement from among the three nominees.
In a prepared statement, Dansel said leaving his Senate position wasn’t an easy decision, but he said he has policy changes he is excited to pursue at the federal level.
“It is no secret that I think we could be moving more timber off the forests, while putting people back to work and reducing our susceptibility to wildfires. I think we also need to reform regulations that have prevented mining companies from exploratory drilling, rendering the mining industry nearly obsolete when it has been an iconic industry in Northeast Washington for many decades,” he said.
“Words cannot express the gratitude my family and I feel toward the citizens of this district, and I didn't take the decision lightly.”
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
