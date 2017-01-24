Airline unions wary of more competition hope for an ally in Donald Trump

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church Pause

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:17 Inauguration Day protests erupt across the country