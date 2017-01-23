Today in Trump tweets

President Donald Trump tweeted just once from his personal account on Monday, his first official day in the White House. He also sent the same message from the official presidential account. The @POTUS tweet was signed “DJT,” indicating Trump himself sent it.
Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2017
Trump met Monday at the White House with business leaders, including from companies like Ford, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, SpaceX and Under Armour. He told them he wants products made in the U.S. and companies going abroad to manufacture will have “a very major border tax” placed on their goods. Trump also said his administration thinks it “can cut regulations by 75 percent.”
The president met Monday afternoon with union leaders and workers.
The official @POTUS account also tweeted Monday a photo view of the National Mall from Trump’s inauguration.
INAUGURAL ADDRESShttps://t.co/GqsWAqtzWD pic.twitter.com/tSDTDs62mc— President Trump (@POTUS) January 23, 2017
The Trump administration had repeatedly sparred with the media in recent days over crowd size estimates at his swearing in on Friday. It has falsely claimed that it was largest crowd ever. Politifact estimates that between 250,000 and 600,000 were on the mall as Trump took the oath of office. In 2009, 1.8 million people watched former President Barack Obama do the same.
McClatchy will be compiling and fact checking Trump’s tweets throughout his presidency.
Comments