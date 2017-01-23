What is the Mexico City abortion rule?

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham Pause

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business