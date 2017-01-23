A Little Golden Book parody teaches kids ‘alternative facts’

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham Pause

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality