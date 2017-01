0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham Pause

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

1:15 Watch what one Bellingham man did as soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash