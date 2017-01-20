Lynden pair plan to dance the night away, for love and Trump

Hundreds of people from Washington state were on hand Friday as Donald Trump became the 45th U.S. president. Some came to support him, while others wanted to learn firsthand about a peaceful change of administration. And a Lynden woman used the trip to combine politics with love.
“Amazing memories,” said Ashley Butenschoen, a Trump supporter who attended the inauguration with her husband, Chad, on the day of their 11th wedding anniversary.
Brimming with excitement, Butenschoen said everything is “surreal.”
The mother of four got interested in public policy when she researched federal learning disability laws because her son is dyslexic. “One thing has led to another,” said Butenschoen, who became politically active after attending a Trump rally in her hometown. She later volunteered for the Republican party and now manages social media for the Republican Women of Whatcom County.
She had tickets to the swearing-in from Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett. She also had tickets to one of Friday night’s presidential inaugural balls.
As the parade was preparing to start, Butenschoen headed out to get her ball gown and her husband’s tuxedo. Then planned to celebrate Trump’s inauguration as well as their anniversary amid the music and dancing at the ball.
Comments