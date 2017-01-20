‘They’re passing out weed, man, it’s crazy!’ Pot backers hand out 8,000 free joints

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House Pause

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"