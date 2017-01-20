Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States.
YouTube/Trump Inaugural

Marijuana

Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.

Politics & Government

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day, Jan. 16, 2017. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that "You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way."

Politics & Government

Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

Democratic leaders from both the Senate and House met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss the future of his signature healthcare law. "They're like the dog who caught the bus," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of his Republican colleagues who are vowing to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act. "They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place and that means so many good things go away."

Editor's Choice Videos