Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.
Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day, Jan. 16, 2017. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that "You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way."
Some people are knitting pink “pussy hats” as part of a national effort ahead of the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21. Here, Joy Macdonell demonstrates how to knit the hats on her YouTube channel. See the full video at https://youtu.be/AesiuE-D1Ms
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 delivered his first press conference since the November presidential election. Trump addressed his relationship with Russia and how he will handle his business interests once taking office.
Charlie Brotman, who served as the president's announcer at the inaugural parade from Eisenhower in 1957 to Obama in 2013, reflects on the last 15 inaugural parades and his role in welcoming the new presidents to The White House.
A work crew from the Fife-based Cort Party Rental raise the sea of tent awnings between the Legislative Building and Temple of Justice as preparations continue Jan. 8th for the 2017 Inaugural Ball to be held Jan. 11th on the Capitol campus in Olympia.
Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, is urging Washingtonians to share their stories about how the Affordable Care Act has helped them or someone they know. Individuals can share their stories at www.larsen.house.gov/shareyourstory. Larsen said he would use the stories to help defeat Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
Democratic leaders from both the Senate and House met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss the future of his signature healthcare law. "They're like the dog who caught the bus," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of his Republican colleagues who are vowing to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act. "They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place and that means so many good things go away."
Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Wednesday discussed plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's controversial health care law. Pence was on Capitol Hill to meet with Republican congressional leaders to discuss strategy.