Trump calls for 'America first' in inaugural address

Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, assuming the nation’s highest office despite a deeply divisive election in which nearly 3 million more Americans voted for his opponent, and vowing in his Inaugural Address to reverse what he described as a tide of “American carnage.”
“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” Trump said in his brief speech. “From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first.”
The 70-year-old businessman, who charted a defiant, polarizing path to the most stunning political upset in a generation, was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., using both the Bible from President Abraham Lincoln’s first inauguration and his personal childhood Bible. Trump’s wife Melania held both under his left hand as he took the oath outside the Capitol building.
Watching as Trump took the oath of office was the closely-knit circle that had propelled him to his unlikely victory, including his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who will counsel Trump in the White House. Also in attendance was his predecessor, President Barack Obama; other former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and their spouses, including presidential rival and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.In his inaugural speech, Trump thanked the supporters who had catapulted him to the Oval Office and painted a bleak picture of an America that, in starkly nationalist terms, he promised to revive.
“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” Trump said. “Everyone is listening to you now.”
He described “mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones, an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge.”
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” he said.
