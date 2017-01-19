Energy Secretary nominee Perry says he’ll fight cuts proposed by Trump transition team

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash Pause

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl