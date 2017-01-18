Watch President Obama’s final news conference live

President Barack Obama appeared before reporters on Wednesday for the final news conference of his presidency. Before he turns the White House over to President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, Obama is expected to field questions on the future of Obamacare, his commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence and his legacy.
2:33 PM: Obama said he pardoned Chelsea Manning because she had gone through due process and taken responsibility for leaking government information, but that “the sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers” have gotten for similar crimes.
“I looked at the particulars of this case ... and I felt that in light of all the circumstances that commuting her sentence was entirely appropriate,” Obama said. “She had served a significant amount of time. It makes sense to commute and not pardon her sentence. I feel very comfortable that justice has been served.”
Obama said he did not feel that commuting Manning’s sentence sent a negative message about the lack of repercussions for leaking classified government material.
