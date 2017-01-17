Politics & Government
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day, Jan. 16, 2017. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that "You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way."Emily Michot Miami Herald