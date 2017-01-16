For Obama’s black appointees, a calling that was more than service to country

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss Pause

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

5:00 Obama's farewell: Laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history