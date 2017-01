Canada bankruptcy illustrates entanglements that will follow Trump to White House

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing Pause

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:51 Michelle Obama moved herself and others to tears during final speech as First Lady

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'