Vote on attorney general nominee is ‘make or break’ for pot legalization, backers say

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

2:51 Michelle Obama moved herself and others to tears during final speech as First Lady

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"