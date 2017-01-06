In blue Washington state, demand for inauguration tickets is down from 2009 and 2013

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies