Politics & Government
Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'
Democratic leaders from both the Senate and House met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss the future of his signature healthcare law. "They're like the dog who caught the bus," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of his Republican colleagues who are vowing to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act. "They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place and that means so many good things go away."AP