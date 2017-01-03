Trump bypasses N.C.’s Dan DiMicco for U.S. trade representative post

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne