Charlie Sheen thinks he and Ted Cruz could beat Donald Trump in 2020, apparently

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:13 Take a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeling of Bellingham Tennis Club

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre