Two prosperity preachers and an Oscar-winning rabbi to pray at Trump’s inauguration

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"