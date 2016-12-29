He was one of America’s finest statesmen. But at first, he wasn’t old enough to be one.

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court

1:55 Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville