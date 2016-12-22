Former football coach didn’t meet with Trump. He just told everyone he did.

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict Pause

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment