Who do we trust? Anyone in a white coat. Who do we NOT trust? (You can guess.)

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016 Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:41 A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line