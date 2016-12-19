Franklin Graham: It wasn’t Russians who intervened in election, ‘it was God’

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016 Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan