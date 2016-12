A nation divided on Melania Trump: 56 percent think she’ll be fair or poor as first lady

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

1:21 Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle