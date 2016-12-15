America’s big moments, good or bad: 9/11, Obama’s election, Trump’s campaign

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle Pause

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

0:51 Becoming the Grinch