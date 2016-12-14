Ethics critic: Trump’s children run risk of becoming “princelings”

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home Pause

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit