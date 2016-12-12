These Republicans want more money for medical research. Will Trump agree?

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building Pause

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

0:27 5-year-old cancer patient's climb up the stairs inspires

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:29 LB K.J. Wright on Seahawks' 38-10 loss at Packers: "Kind of embarrassing"