New mayor cheered by Hmong worldwide

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham

0:32 Snow falls over downtown Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning