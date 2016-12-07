Trump nominates former Southern Command general to lead Homeland Security

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham