NC Gov. McCrory arrives for meeting with Trump in New York

North Carolina’s outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory arrived Wednesday morning at Trump Tower in New York City to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.
McCrory, who earlier this week conceded in a close re-election bid for a second term as governor, could be under consideration for a Cabinet position in Trump’s administration. Trump’s transition team had announced McCrory’s visit Tuesday morning. McCrory’s spokespeople have not commented on the meeting.
It’s unclear what McCrory and Trump plan to speak about. The two men saw each other in North Carolina Tuesday night as Trump made a stop in Fayetteville as part of his nationwide “Thank You” tour.
As McCrory was sitting down with Trump, the president-elect’s transition team told reporters the governor’s track record on education and regulatory reforms had caught Trump’s attention. Transition officials said McCrory had succeeded in North Carolina in eliminating burdensome regulations in order to promote economic growth and job creation.
They also pointed to McCrory’s background on energy issues, mentioning that he had opened North Carolina up to fracking through the Energy Modernization Act in 2014. McCrory’s private sector experience includes a long career at Duke Energy.
Jason Miller, Trump spokesman
Jason Miller, Trump spokesman
“There is a very good rapport between the president-elect and Governor McCrory,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller told reporters Wednesday morning. “Governor McCrory is someone who the president-elect had the chance to get to know pretty well on the campaign trail this year.”
The 60-year-old governor and former city of Charlotte mayor arrived at Trump Tower just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. McCrory did not speak to reporters on his way to the building’s elevators.
Just before McCrory’s arrival, Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, entered the building. Also at Trump Tower around the same time was Eric Trump and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat.
Miller said McCrory is “someone who’s viewed as a reformer” and “a very solutions-oriented leader.”
"Obviously (he is) someone who has a number of good ideas on how we should form this administration, and who is talented in his own right as well,” Miller said.
In total, Trump’s transition team said Wednesday the president-elect has already met with more than 80 people at Trump Tower since Nov. 8.
Some of Trump’s recent meetings have been with allies and potential Cabinet picks to give the president-elect advice or to meet for job interviews. In the month since the presidential election, Trump has been meeting with a steady stream of lawmakers, businessmen, military leaders and media figures in his 58th floor triplex in Trump Tower.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Vera Bergengruen: 202-383-6036, @verambergen
